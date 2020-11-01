Dez Bryant Sends Message To Greg Hardy After UFC Fight

It’s safe to say that both Dez Bryant and former Pro Bowler Greg Hardy had a good week. Bryant got signed to his first NFL contract in nearly two years, while Hardy picked up yet another win as a UFC fighter.

Following Hardy’s second-round TKO win over Maurice Green, Bryant decided to give his former Cowboys teammate some props. Taking to Twitter, Bryant congratulated Hardy and told him to “keep defeating the odds.”

“Congratulations champ @GregHardyJr,” Bryant wrote. “Keep defeating the odds brotha (prayer emoji).”

While Bryant’s tweet got some respect from his fans (to the tune of over 1,000 likes), others were not amused. Greg Hardy’s off-the-field behavior has been a very contentious topic in the past, and it was brought up multiple time in Bryant’s comments.

Congratulations champ @GregHardyJr keep defeating the odds brotha 🙏🏿 https://t.co/RdGkIX9icG — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 1, 2020

Greg Hardy was arrested in 2014 for domestic violence, and was later suspended by the NFL for it. But only one year removed from a Pro Bowl year, the Cowboys couldn’t resist signing him in 2014.

His one year in Dallas was eventful to say the least.

Hardy and Bryant actually got into a sideline spat at one point during the 4-12 campaign. But the two apparently settled their differences after the season, at which point Hardy turned his attention from the NFL to MMA.

Since joining the UFC, Hardy has gone 7-2 with one no contest.

Meanwhile, Bryant is on pace to make his NFL return with the Baltimore Ravens. Not a bad week for the two former Cowboys.