Breaking: UFC Legend Announces He's Retiring At 39

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 08: Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone prepares to fight Alex Morono in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Chris Unger/Getty Images

One of UFC's biggest stars is retiring. Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone announced his retirement in the Octagon this Saturday night.

Cowboy, 39, fell to Jim Miller by submission at UFC 276 tonight. After the match, the 39-year-old MMA star made a stunning announcement.

"I don't love it anymore, Joe," he told Joe Rogan after his defeat. "... I'm going to be a movie star, baby.

An incredible career. Congrats, Donald.

"Donald Cerrone retires after his loss to Jim Miller. 'I don’t love it anymore, Joe.' Respect, @Cowboycerrone. Massive respect. Great scene with his kids in there," said Ariel Helwani.

"The Cowboy hat and gloves have been left in the Octagon @Cowboycerrone has called time on his career A legend bows out," said UFC on BT Sport.

"I’ve been watching @Cowboycerrone fight since his WEC days. What an amazing MMA career. Thank you for the great fights and highlights," said Spoiler Force Podcast.

"Crazy. I've heard Cowboy say a million times over the years the UFC would have to drag him out of there kicking and screaming. That he'd never retire. Crazy to see it actually happen. That got me in the feels," said Brett Okamoto.

A legend says goodbye to the sport.