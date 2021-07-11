Look: Dustin Poirier’s Wife Had Message For Conor McGregor

The UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ended in a gruesome leg injury on Saturday night, as a misstep from McGregor ended the main event in the second round. Poirier was given the victory as the fight ended in a doctor’s stoppage.

Chaos ensued following the third fight in the rivalry, as McGregor needed to have his left leg stabilized with a splint before he was wheeled out on a stretcher. As he sat on the mat inside the Octagon, his opponent’s wife, Jolie Poirier sent a clear message about her feelings for him.

During the Irishmen’s post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, during which he made derogatory comments aimed at his opponent’s wife, Jolie Poirier gave him her middle finger.

Take a look, courtesy of Chamatkar Sandhu:

Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie flipped off Conor McGregor in the aftermath of the fight 👀 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/WfgVXmkQzc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

Poirier’s reaction to McGregor isn’t surprising considering the Irishmen’s post-fight interview. Once again, the 32-year-old showed his true colors by taking a insulting shot at his opponent’s wife as he lay on the mat following his loss.

While being tended to in the Octagon, McGregor spoke to Rogan, claiming that he felt he had the better of Poirier during the early part of the fight. He also tried to dismiss any notion that his opponent contributed to his fall and injury.

“There was no check. There was not one of them was a check,” McGregor said in response to a question about whether or not one of Poirier’s kicks led to the injury.

He then unleashed an unsolicited tirade directed at Poirier’s wife.

“Your wife is in my DM’s… Hey baby, hit me back up and I’ll chat to you later on. We’ll be having an afterparty at the Wynn nightclub baby.”

Dustin Poirier also didn’t take kindly to McGregor’s comments. He made a vow to get back at his opponent, wherever that might be.

“We are going to fight again, whether it‘s in the octagon or the sidewalk,” Poirier told reporters after the fight.

Based on comments made by UFC president Dana White, a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier will take place once the Irishmen recovers from his injury. After the high quality matches over the years, he feels that the rivalry shouldn’t end the way that it did on Saturday.

“The fight didn’t get finished. You can’t have a fight finish that way,” White said after UFC 264.

If Poirier and McGregor do step into the Octagon again for a fourth fight, both will surely remember what happened during the chaos on Saturday.