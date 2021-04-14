The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dustin Poirier Regrets What He Said About Conor McGregor

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-InsABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Opponents Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor of Ireland face off during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, UFC president Dana White announced that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will finish their rivalry with a third bout on July 10.

Before the third fight takes place, Poirier wants to make sure he clears the air regarding his rift with McGregor.

Poirier recently called out McGregor for not donating to his charity, the Good Fight Foundation. McGregor said that he would donate $500,000 to the foundation back in January. This then led to McGregor and his team firing back at Poirier. It reached the point where people thought their third fight would get canceled.

Fortunately for UFC fans, the third McGregor-Poirier fight will not be affected by this recent dispute. It helps that Poirier went on social media to apologize about the way he handled this situation with his charity.

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know,” Poirier wrote. “I jumped the gun and took my private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn. Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal!

“I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight! New goal coming soon and it is a big one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision.”

This was a pretty wise move on Poirier’s part, especially with a third match versus McGregor on the way.

Hopefully, McGregor and Poirier can work out this issue regarding the Good Fight Foundation behind the scenes.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.