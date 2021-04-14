Dustin Poirier Regrets What He Said About Conor McGregor

Earlier this week, UFC president Dana White announced that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will finish their rivalry with a third bout on July 10.

Before the third fight takes place, Poirier wants to make sure he clears the air regarding his rift with McGregor.

Poirier recently called out McGregor for not donating to his charity, the Good Fight Foundation. McGregor said that he would donate $500,000 to the foundation back in January. This then led to McGregor and his team firing back at Poirier. It reached the point where people thought their third fight would get canceled.

Fortunately for UFC fans, the third McGregor-Poirier fight will not be affected by this recent dispute. It helps that Poirier went on social media to apologize about the way he handled this situation with his charity.

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know,” Poirier wrote. “I jumped the gun and took my private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn. Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal!

“I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight! New goal coming soon and it is a big one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision.”

1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

This was a pretty wise move on Poirier’s part, especially with a third match versus McGregor on the way.

Hopefully, McGregor and Poirier can work out this issue regarding the Good Fight Foundation behind the scenes.