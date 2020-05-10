The Spun

Fighter Announces Shocking Retirement After UFC 249

A general photo of a UFC event.LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: A general view of UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

UFC bantamweight Henry Cejudo went out on top Saturday night. After defending his 135-pound title, he promptly announced his retirement from MMA.

Cejudo took down Dominick Cruz via TKO in just under five minutes at UFC 249 in Jacksonville last night. Afterwards, the 33-year-old took the mic in the octagon.

Cejudo declared himself the best combat-sports athlete of all time. A two-weight champion and former Olympic gold medal wrestler, Cejudo only lost twice in his UFC career.

“I’m happy with my career,” Cejudo said, via ESPN. “I’ve done enough in the sport. I want to walk away and enjoy myself. I’m 33 years old. I have a girl now, watching me from back home. Since I was 11, I’ve sacrificed my life to get to where I was tonight. I’m retiring tonight. Uncle Dana [UFC president Dana White], thank you. Everybody here, thank you so much.”

Cejudo pretty clearly still has “it” based off the result of last night’s fight. Coming into it, ESPN ranked him the No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

However, if he feels like he wants to leave on his own terms, hats off to him. Dude has earned the right to step down.

We wish him best of luck in his retirement.

