Fighter Pulls Out Of UFC 249 After Family Members’ Death

Despite a change of venue, change in the main event and countless of other issues, UFC 249 is still slated to go down in nine days.

Unfortunately, that 12-fight card is now going to feature at least one more big change. Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (8-4), who was expected to fight Jessica Andrade (20-7), has pulled out of the event.

According to TMZ, the decision comes on the heels of two of Namajunas’ family members succumbing to COVID-19. Namajunas’ manager said in a statement that she is seeking privacy at this time. However, he also said that she intends to return to the octagon as soon as possible.

“[Rose Namajunas] withdrew from UFC 249 due to 2 deaths in the family related to the Coronavirus,” Namajunas’ agent Brian Butler-Au said. “Her hopes are to return to the Octagon as soon as possible, but for now we ask for people to respect their privacy during this time.”

Namajunas is the second fighter in the past week to pull out of the event. Earlier this week, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of a title fight with Tony Ferguson over COVID-19 concerns.

Nurmagomedov has already been replaced by Justin Gaethje. Several other fights on the undercard have also been modified or canceled entirely for a variety of reasons.

It remains to be seen if Dana White finds a UFC 249 opponent for Jessica Andrade or scraps the fight.

Our hearts go out to Rose Namajunas, her family and loved ones during this very difficult time.