Floyd Mayweather Has A Message For Retired UFC Star Conor McGregor

You knew Floyd Mayweather was going to have something to say about Conor McGregor’s “retirement” from the UFC.
McGregor, one of the biggest stars in UFC history, announced late on Saturday night that he was calling it a career.
“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” he wrote.
Mayweather, who fought McGregor in a 2017 boxing match, had a message for the UFC star following his announcement.
Maybe we’ll get another Mayweather vs. McGregor fight as a result of this “retirement.” Or maybe we’ll see McGregor fighting in the octagon again soon.
UFC president Dana White isn’t really buying that McGregor is done for good.
“He’s been wanting to fight,” White said after UFC 250. “He’s frustrated because he wants to fight. I’m sure that’s a piece of it. It’s not that we can’t have him fight, but who do you want to fight right now? Do you want to fight (Tony) Ferguson? He called out (Jorge) Masvidal. Masvidal, ok, you know, who do you fight right now? And where do we fight Conor McGregor right now? Fight Island isn’t even up and running until July. So if you look at all the problems to run a business like this, multiply it by a f–king million and that’s where we are right now.”