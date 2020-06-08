Floyd Mayweather Has A Message For Retired UFC Star Conor McGregor

You knew Floyd Mayweather was going to have something to say about Conor McGregor’s “retirement” from the UFC.

McGregor, one of the biggest stars in UFC history, announced late on Saturday night that he was calling it a career.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” he wrote.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Mayweather, who fought McGregor in a 2017 boxing match, had a message for the UFC star following his announcement.

“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time?” Floyd said, per TMZ Sports.