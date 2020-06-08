The Spun

Floyd Mayweather Has A Message For Retired UFC Star Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather smiles during a workout.LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 10: Floyd Mayweather Jr. holds a media workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club on August 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather will face UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

You knew Floyd Mayweather was going to have something to say about Conor McGregor’s “retirement” from the UFC.

McGregor, one of the biggest stars in UFC history, announced late on Saturday night that he was calling it a career.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” he wrote.

Mayweather, who fought McGregor in a 2017 boxing match, had a message for the UFC star following his announcement.

“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time?” Floyd said, per TMZ Sports.
“Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again.”

Maybe we’ll get another Mayweather vs. McGregor fight as a result of this “retirement.” Or maybe we’ll see McGregor fighting in the octagon again soon.

UFC president Dana White isn’t really buying that McGregor is done for good.

“He’s been wanting to fight,” White said after UFC 250. “He’s frustrated because he wants to fight. I’m sure that’s a piece of it. It’s not that we can’t have him fight, but who do you want to fight right now? Do you want to fight (Tony) Ferguson? He called out (Jorge) Masvidal. Masvidal, ok, you know, who do you fight right now? And where do we fight Conor McGregor right now? Fight Island isn’t even up and running until July. So if you look at all the problems to run a business like this, multiply it by a f–king million and that’s where we are right now.”

