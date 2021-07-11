Floyd Mayweather Reveals Huge Wager He Made On Conor McGregor Fight

Dustin Poirier wasn’t the only person to notch a win at UFC 264 last night. In beating Conor McGregor, Poirier won a lot of bettors a lot of money. But few bettors are likely to have won more than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Taking to Instagram last night, Mayweather posted an image of a winning betting slip he made on UFC 264. In typical Mayweather fashion, it was a huge sum.

Mayweather put $50,000 on Poirier to beat McGregor. His winnings amounted to over $35,000. “@dustinpoirier, thanks for getting me paid!” Mayweather wrote.

Poirier clearly appreciated Mayweather’s faith in him. He took to Twitter soon after and thanked Mayweather, writing “I got you champ!”

As with most people Conor McGregor has fought, Floyd Mayweather is no fan of his. The two fought in the special boxing event “The Money Fight” in 2017, with Mayweather scoring a TKO win over McGregor.

While Mayweather was more than happy to rake in over $100 million for some easy work, he and McGregor never exactly apologized to one-another for a trash-talk that led up to it.

So like many of McGregor former foes, Mayweather was rooting against him.

Dustin Poirier ultimately got his second straight victory over Conor McGregor thanks in part to a freak leg injury McGregor suffered. The referee ended the fight immediately, awarding a TKO win to Poirier.

But even as the doctors treated McGregor’s clearly broken leg, the two continued trash-talking.

While UFC president Dana White has made it clear that the rivalry isn’t over and a fourth fight will happen, Poirier is getting a big reward for his trouble: A title fight against Charles Oliveira.

So Floyd Mayweather is at best the second-happiest person to see Conor McGregor lose last night.