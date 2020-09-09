Floyd Mayweather’s Boxing Prodigy, Danny Gonzalez, Killed At 22

Floyd Mayweather’s boxing prodigy, Danny Gonzalez, was reportedly shot and killed on Monday night. He was just 22 years old.

Gonzalez was reportedly spending time with family and friends at a picnic in the Moreno Valley, California area during Labor Day evening. An individual reportedly approached Gonzalez and opened fire. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, who arrived after the incident.

Two teenagers, who were reportedly with Gonzalez at the time, were transported to the hospital following the shooting. They were treated for non-fatal injuries, according to TMZ Sports. No suspects have been arrested following the shooting on Monday. An investigation is underway.

Gonzalez signed with Mayweather Promotions in 2016, when Gonzalez was just 18 years old. Mayweather had high hopes for the youngster, saying he had “struck gold” after Gonzalez signed in 2016.

The boxing community is mourning Gonzalez’s tragic death. Mayweather paid tribute to the 22-year-old Gonzalez via Instagram on Tuesday, as seen in the post below.

Latin Box Sports’ Instagram account also paid tribute to the young Gonzalez with a touching post on Tuesday morning.

“Danny Gonzalez R.I.P. We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer Danny Gonzalez who was shot and killed during a Labor Day picnic,” wrote Latin Box Sports. “We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this time.”

World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman called Gonzalez a top prospect in his post following the shooting.

We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny González. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time. May Danny rest in eternal peace🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tu1bvQ5vTQ — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) September 8, 2020

We’re certainly sending our condolences to the Gonzalez family and friends during this time.