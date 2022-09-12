Former UFC Fighter Died On Sunday At 34

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

A former UFC fighter died at the age of 34 following a cancer battle on Sunday.

Elias Theodorou, a former UFC fighter and “TUF Nations” winner, had reportedly been battling Stage IV liver cancer.

MMA Junkie confirmed the tragic news.

"Theodorou died Sunday after a battle with cancer. Sources who knew Theodorou confirmed the news to MMA Junkie after various reports of his death surfaced online. Theodorou hadn’t publicly revealed his illness prior to his death," they report.

Theodorou, an Ontario, Canada native, fought 11 times in the UFC. He went 8-3 over the course of his career.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.