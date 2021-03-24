Former UFC Star Miesha Tate Coming Out Of Retirement

It’s been over four years since UFC legend Miesha “Cupcake” Tate (18-7) called it a career at UFC 205. But now it appears that she wants back in the game.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Tate has decided to come out of retirement for a fight against “The Belizean Bruiser” Marion Reneau (9-7-1) on July 17. Per the report, the match will be Reneau’s retirement match.

Tate has not fought since losing via unanimous decision to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. She was only 30 at the time but coming off back-to-back losses.

In the years since her retirement, Tate has mostly been seen promoting ONE Championship, a fight promotion she serves as Vice President of. She has also spent the last few years building a family with fellow MMA fighter Johnny Nuñez.

Miesha Tate is one of the true trailblazers of the UFC women’s divisions. She joined UFC in 2013 following a stellar career with Strikeforce but lost her UFC debut in a Bantamweight title fight against arch-rival Ronda Rousey.

But Tate recovered from that loss with four straight wins, earning a title opportunity against Holly Holm at UFC 196. She beat Holm by technical submission in the fifth round to win the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Unfortunately, Tate’s title reign didn’t last long. She dropped the belt to Amanda Nunes by a first-round knockout at UFC 200 four months later. She wanted to get back in the W column against Pennington later that year, but lost.

Clearly the fire is back in Miesha Tate, and we’re all waiting to see what she does with it.