Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Photo

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is receiving a lot of love from her followers on social media this week.

VanZant posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit. The caption for the post says, "daydreaming."

Even though VanZant's tweet has only been up for a little over 12 hours, it already has well over 20,000 likes.

Over the past year, VanZant has generated a lot of impressions on Twitter with posts like this.

Here's the latest racy photo from VanZant:

VanZant was signed by UFC in 2013. Her first fight was against Kailin Curran in November of 2014.

As for VanZant's last UFC fight, that took place in July of 2020. She has an 8-5 mixed martial arts record.

Shortly after VanZant left UFC, she signed a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Her fans haven't seen her in the ring since her loss to Rachael Ostovich in July of 2021.