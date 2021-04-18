Longtime NBA Player Says He Wants To Fight Jake Paul

Former YouTube star Jake Paul registered his third professional boxing win on Saturday night, knocking out MMA fighter Ben Askren.

The 24-year-old Paul moved to 3-0 in his career in the ring, with all three victories coming via knockout. Afterwards, he talked plenty of smack.

“It’s been four months. I’ve been in training camp every day,” Paul said on Triller following the fight. “I deserved that s—. This is the craziest moment of my life.

“I told y’all I was going to do it in the first round. I told y’all I’m a real fighter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to prove myself this is for real.”

Well, Paul may insist he is for real, but Kendall Gill isn’t buying it. The longtime NBA guard, who went 4-0 as a boxer after his basketball career ended, challenged Paul to a bout on Twitter today.

This isn’t the first time Gill has come at Paul like this. He did the same thing back in December.

‘Unlike your last opponent. I Don’t Play Boxing! Let’s see you in with someone 4-0 in your weight class with skills,” Gill said at the time.

Unlike your last opponent. I Don’t Play Boxing! Let’s see you in with someone 4-0 in your weight class with skills. @triller send me the contract! ⁦@jakepaul⁩, You just got called out by an NBA Player that will wreck you! Now what?!! ⁦@undisputed⁩ ⁦@FirstTake⁩ pic.twitter.com/alE2tpY3mW — Kendall Gill (@KendallG13) December 21, 2020

Despite this, it is highly unlikely that Gill, 52, will ever actually fight Paul.

Stranger things have happened in this world though.