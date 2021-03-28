Sports World Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Massive Win

Francis Ngannou dominated Stipe Miocic on Saturday night at UFC 260, claiming the heavyweight belt after his victory over one of the best fighters in the sport.

Ngannou won with an impressive knockout, just 52 seconds into the second round of the title bout. After knocking down Miocic and pinning him against the cage, Ngannou went in with a fierce left hook to send the American fighter back to the mat. He then finished the fight with another blow to Miocic on the ground.

The nature of the knockout got just as much attention as the win, as Ngannou improved to 16-3 in his time at the heavyweight level. Saturday’s victory marks Ngannou’s tenth UFC knockout, ranking second-most in the history of the sport.

Coming into the title bout, Miocic was widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight fighters of all-time. After Ngannou’s victory, there might be a new favorite in the division moving forward.

This was the scene in @francis_ngannou’s hometown of Batié, Cameroon at the moment he became a world champion 🇨🇲 #UFC260 (via fight_and_write/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EVEUsPNuZC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 28, 2021

Francis Ngannou is the biggest success story in the whole of sport. He was homeless 6 years ago living on a car park in Paris. He’s just smoked the greatest UFC Heavyweight of all time. #UFC260 — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) March 28, 2021

GREATEST💥#Cameroon's Francis Ngannou showcased his devastating punch power as he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round to capture the undisputed UFC heavyweight title in Las Vegas at UFC 260. Becomes the first African-born heavyweight UFC champ.pic.twitter.com/DOfgVxADNb — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) March 28, 2021

Ngannou joined Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya as the third-African born UFC champion by claiming the heavyweight title. His hometown of Batié, Cameroon was shown on video passionately celebrating his win as it came to fruition on Saturday night.

Plans might be already in the works for Ngannou’s next fight. In February, UFC President Dana White shared that Jon Jones would be willing to move up a division and take on the winner of the heavyweight bout at UFC 260. Jones has dominated in the light heavyweight division for years, but might be interested in making the jump to add to his outstanding career.

Ngannou also spoke about the potential fight, following his victory on Saturday.

“In my opinion, Jon Jones is the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts,” Ngannou said, via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “Him moving up is going to be a challenge I will take. It’ll be a very good challenge. … But this time I am the champ, he is coming up and looking for me. I am ready any time soon.”