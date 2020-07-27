Georges St-Pierre Names The Greatest MMA Fighter Of All-Time

Who’s the greatest MMA fighter of all-time?

Georges St-Pierre, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, recently revealed his pick in an interview with TMZ Sports.

The two-division UFC champion made a somewhat surprising pick.

“Royce Gracie is the one that really changed the sport,” St. Pierre told TMZ Sports. “[He] changed the entire belief system of what a real fight is.”

Gracie, 53, went 15-2-3 as a professional fighter. The Brazil native is one of the most-influential fighters in MMA history.

As TMZ Sports points out, Gracie once won three straight fights in the same evening at UFC 1.

It doesn’t get much more impressive than that.

Of course, Conor McGregor would probably disagree with the pick. McGregor previously said he’s No. 2 all-time behind Anderson Silva.

“The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT. My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1. However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily,” McGregor said.

“GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe.”

