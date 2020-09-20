Gerald Meerschaert Reacts To Getting Knocked Out By Khamzat Chimaev

UFC fans looking for a fun, lengthy fight between upstart middleweight Khamzat Chimaev and veteran Gerald Meerschaert… well, they didn’t get that.

Chimaev is one of the sport’s rising stars, entering tonight’s fight against the 32-year old Wisconsinite at 8-0-0 in his career. It took just 15 seconds to move up to nine wins for his career, after an impressive knockout tonight.

Literal moments into the bout, on the first serious punch thrown, Chimaev connected with Meerschaert’s jaw. He dropped him with that single punch, for one of the quickest victories in recent memory.

There’s nothing you can really say to defend yourself in Meerschaert’s position. He got caught with a perfect punch, and went right down. He did have a pretty great response to the fight on Twitter tonight.

Well said, Gerald. There isn’t much more to add to that.

At the very least, this loss might not age too poorly. Khamzat Chimaev, a 26-year old Chechen-born fighter based in Stockholm, Sweden, is a star on the rise. After the fight, he ESPN’s Brett Okamoto said to “fuel up the rocket ship, this dude is on the riiiiiise.”

With the loss, Gerald Meerschaert falls to 31-14 in his career. It was also his second-straight first-round knockout loss, after getting TKO’d by Ian Heinisch 1:14 into their fight back on June 6.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ is being headlined by welterweights Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley.