Greg Hardy Comments On Fighting Without Fans At UFC 249

Like him or hate him, former Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy has carved a niche for himself in the UFC.

At UFC 249, Hardy got back to winning with a unanimous decision win over Yorgan De Castro. After the match, he had an interesting insight into how the lack of a crowd helped him win.

In a post-match interview with Joe Rogan, Hardy claimed that he was able to hear commentator Daniel Cormier give suggestions on how he could perform better while he was fighting. Hardy took the advice, and adapted his style accordingly to get his hand raised.

“Thank god for not having the crowd,” Hardy said. “Shout out to DC (Cormier). I heard him tell me to go out and check him, so I started trying to check him. That was a game-changer.”

The lack of crowd certainly provided for some fun and interesting moments at UFC 249. But who could have guessed that it might contribute to a fighter’s win?

As for Hardy, his MMA record now stands at 6-2 with one no-contest.

Hardy’s a long ways off from cracking the top 15 in the UFC heavyweight division. But if he keeps winning and learning to adapt his style as he goes, he could have a long career in mixed martial arts ahead of him.

Who do you think Greg Hardy should fight after his UFC 249 victory?