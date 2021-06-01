Jake Paul Had A Message For Dana White On Tuesday

Earlier this week, it was reported that YouTube star Jake Paul found a new opponent to fight later this summer. One thing is certain: Paul’s next challenger is way more experienced in the ring than Nate Robinson.

On Tuesday, Paul confirmed that he’s going to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in August. He shared his prediction for the fight on Instagram.

“It’s official. I have a list of people I plan on knocking out and as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to cross the first one off the list by challenging myself against Tyron Woodley, a five-time UFC Champion known for his knockout power,” Paul wrote. “Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list. Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds.”

At the end of Paul’s post, he included a strong message for UFC president Dana White.

Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA….let’s get it on. It’s Showtime.”

Paul has been targeting White ever since he said he’d bet a million dollars on Ben Askren defeating Paul back in April.

If Paul defeats Woodley in August, he’ll most likely have something to say to White.

Whether you love him or hate him, Paul will be in the spotlight for the foreseeable future. He recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime.