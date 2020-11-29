Photo: Jake Paul’s Girlfriend Celebrates Saturday Night’s Win

Jake Paul had quite a Saturday night.

The controversial YouTube star demolished former NBA shooting guard Nate Robinson in a fight on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. match on Saturday night.

Paul, 23, knocked out Robinson in the second round.

“Being one of the most hated people in the world, I have to fight through that,” Paul said following his match. “It’s not easy. So for me, this is my perfect sport. I found my lane.”

Paul did look good on Saturday night, but it’s difficult to assess where he’s at considering Robinson is so inexperienced.

“It was clear Robinson hadn’t put it in enough time to fully give the boxing game justice. His style of just speed-rushing Paul wasn’t enough when paired with a nonexistent defense. Robinson was taught that you can’t skip steps in boxing. Most times, you can’t simply defeat someone just because you’re the better athlete,” ESPN.com wrote.

Paul, meanwhile, celebrated his Saturday night win with his girlfriend, Julia Rose. The Instagram star has 5 million followers on the platform.

Rose gained national publicity last year at the World Series when she flashed Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole.

Paul, meanwhile, has plans to keep fighting, but he says he’s going to focus on his music first.