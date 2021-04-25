Look: Jake Paul Has Fired Back At Dana White

Jake Paul has taken the world of boxing by surprise over the last six months and appears serious about continuing his run in the sport after knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren earlier in April. However, he’s also started to stir up some controversy, including most recently with UFC President Dana White.

Following the conclusion of UFC 261 on Saturday night, White spoke to the media and was asked about Paul’s success in boxing. He gave the 24-year-old his props for earning his money, but made it clear that he doesn’t want the YouTuber-turned-boxer anywhere near his league.

“Do you know what would happen to this guy – he ain’t fighting in the UFC,” White said. “You’re getting me f*cking talking about this guy again. He’s getting handpicked opponents, and god knows what else is going on with that whole f*cking thing. There is a market for that. That’s not what I do.

“People want to see that, and it’s great, and this kid’s going to make a couple bucks before this ride is over. It’s just not what I do. What I do is what happened tonight. What happened tonight is we sold this place out and it was packed, and the numbers that you’re hearing that they did are full of sh*t. They’re full of sh*t. They didn’t pull those kind of numbers. At all. Not even f*cking close. Tonight, what happened here tonight is what I do. The best versus the best.”

Paul clearly caught wind of White’s comments from Saturday and took to Twitter to snap back at the UFC President. In the message, he called out White for not paying UFC fighters their worth and doubting Paul in his bout against Askren.

“Dana [White] you claimed you would bet $1M on me losing. Set up [Ben] Askren to train with Freddie Roach… gave him full access to UFCPI… and he still got his ass handed to him. Seems like you are the real douche… not Ariel. In my 3rd fight, I made more [sic] in total pay than any fighter in UFC history. Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share. No wonder they all want to get into boxing. Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see… so hurry up and make Jones vs. Ngannou. Pay them their fair share… $10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs. boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib [Nurmogomedov] & Conor [McGregor]) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…

Jake Paul clearly isn’t afraid to speak his mind or go back at his doubters, even if they’re as high-profile as Dana White. Based on their personalities, it’s unlikely that we’ve heard the last of the beef between the two.