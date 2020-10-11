Joe Rogan Has A 1-Word Reaction To Incredible UFC Knockout

Did we see the greatest knockout in UFC history on Saturday night? Some are saying yes.

Joaquin Buckley took down Impa Kasanganay with arguably the craziest knockout move we’ve ever seen on Saturday night.

Buckley landed an insane spinning kick that knocked Kasanganay out cold at UFC Fight Island 5. The move has quickly gone viral on social media.

Longtime UFC analyst Joe Rogan needed just one word to sum up the move: “INSANE!!”

Yahoo! Sports spoke with UFC president Dana White following the insane knockout:

UFC president Dana White, watching in his locker room in the back, said it erupted. “We were just talking about whether we should give him all of the bonuses right now,” White told Yahoo Sports via telephone of Buckley.

Give him whatever it takes to keep knockouts like that coming, Dana…

The MMA world is going crazy over Buckley’s knockout. While it might not be the greatest knockout ofo all-time, it’s tough to remember a cooler-looking knockout than this one.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before in MMA. Take a bow, Joaquin Buckley. KO of the Year candidate,” ESPN combat expert Marc Raimondi tweeted.

It’s tough to say it better than that.

Well done, Joaquin.