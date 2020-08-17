The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jon Jones Announces Decision On Light Heavyweight Belt

Joe Rogan interviewing Jon Jones during a weigh-in.ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 28: Commentator Joe Rogan speaks with Jon Jones during the UFC 214 weigh-in at Honda Center on July 28, 2017 in Anaheim, California. Jones will fight Daniel Cormier in the light heavyweight title bout on July 28, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Legendary MMA star Jon Jones announced shocking news this afternoon, revealing that he would be relinquishing his light heavyweight title.

Jones has held the undisputed UFC light heavyweight crown since December 29, 2018. He previously owned the belt from March 20, 2011, to April 28, 2015.

“Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans.”

Jones last fought in UFC back in February. He and UFC have recently gone through a disagreement involving salary, which likely contributed to this announcement.

Jones

Jones has expressed an interest in moving up to the heavyweight class of late. Sure enough, he said today that if he works things out with UFC and return to the octagon, he’d like to do it as a heavyweight.

“Until then, I’ll be enjoying UFC as a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community,” Jones tweeted.

While he’s backing away from his title, Jones said he’s not stopping his training or conditioning.

“In good faith I will be staying in the testing pool for probably the next half year or so,” he wrote. “I’ll continue to lift weights and train all the different martial arts.”


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.