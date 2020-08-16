Jon Jones Has A Message For Stipe Miocic After UFC 252

Jon Jones has never competed as an MMA heavyweight before. But he is making it very clear that his first UFC heavyweight fight will be against UFC champion Stipe Miocic.

The UFC superstar and Light Heavyweight champion followed the UFC 252 main event between Miocic and arch-rival Daniel Cormier very closely. Taking to Twitter, he broke down all of the ways he feels he can beat both of them in a heavyweight fight.

After Miocic was declared the victor, Jones made a series of tweets proclaiming himself to be in the heavyweight title hunt. “Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon,” Jones wrote. “Victorious.”

“Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet.”

There’s no doubt that UFC president Dana White will want to make this matchup happen as soon as possible.

With Conor McGregor “retired,” Jon Jones remains the biggest draw in the UFC by a country mile. And much like McGregor, he won’t be made to work his way through the division to get his shot if there’s money to be made.

At 26-1-1, Jones has decimated the light heavyweight division, and has never lost a title fight.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Jones looks like in the heavyweight division.

