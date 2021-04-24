The Spun

Jon Jones Has Message For Dana White About Potential Title Fight

Jon Jones crouching in the Octagon.INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 29: Jon Jones looks prior to a Light Heavyweight titlebout against Alexander Gustafsson of Sweden during the UFC 232 event inside The Forum on December 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Jones defeated Gustafsson by KO. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

UFC President Dana White turned a lot of heads this week when he said he moved on from scheduling a title fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

During an interview with The Ringer, White claimed that Jones wants $30 million for a fight with Ngannou. White, however, wants to pay fighters their contracted purse and a percentage of the pay-per-view profits.

“In his deal, he’s talking he wants $30 million guaranteed,” White said. “The way that this works is these guys all share in the pay-per-view, so you just said yourself you think that this is gonna be a big fight. I agree with you and think it’s gonna be a big fight, well he will share in the profits of the fight. That’s how it works. That’s how you run a business and you don’t go broke, that’s how that works.”

White is now trying to get a deal done for Derrick Lewis, who would be replacing Jones in a title fight against Ngannou.

As for Jones, he went on social media last night to respond to White’s claims about him demanding $30 million.

I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or,” Jones tweeted. 

If Jones didn’t actually demand $30 million for a championship bout with Ngannou, then White will have a lot of explaining to do.

Maybe we’ll get a response from White before UFC 261 takes place later tonight.


