Jon Jones Has Message For Dana White About Potential Title Fight

UFC President Dana White turned a lot of heads this week when he said he moved on from scheduling a title fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

During an interview with The Ringer, White claimed that Jones wants $30 million for a fight with Ngannou. White, however, wants to pay fighters their contracted purse and a percentage of the pay-per-view profits.

“In his deal, he’s talking he wants $30 million guaranteed,” White said. “The way that this works is these guys all share in the pay-per-view, so you just said yourself you think that this is gonna be a big fight. I agree with you and think it’s gonna be a big fight, well he will share in the profits of the fight. That’s how it works. That’s how you run a business and you don’t go broke, that’s how that works.”

White is now trying to get a deal done for Derrick Lewis, who would be replacing Jones in a title fight against Ngannou.

As for Jones, he went on social media last night to respond to White’s claims about him demanding $30 million.

“I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or,” Jones tweeted.

I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or… — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 23, 2021

If Jones didn’t actually demand $30 million for a championship bout with Ngannou, then White will have a lot of explaining to do.

Maybe we’ll get a response from White before UFC 261 takes place later tonight.