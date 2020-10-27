Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated yet another mixed martial arts event on Saturday when he defeated lightweight challenger Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Fight Island.

The 32-year-old fighter improved to 29-0 with the win, prompting many fans to label him as the sport’s G.O.A.T., especially after he announced his retirement post-fight.

But not everyone agreed with the take that Khabib is now MMA’s greatest of all time.

Light heavyweight fighter Jon Jones took to Twitter to issue his declaration about the best fighter to ever do it.

The answer?

Jon Jones.

Jon Jones sent a message to anybody who believes Khabib is the GOAT 👀 (via @JonnyBones) pic.twitter.com/rAzaowTvIi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 26, 2020

“I’m talking to all you Khabib fans out there,” Jones began. “[My] 15 titles to you guys’ four and you’re really talking about who’s the best fighter ever? You guys are joking right?”

The light heavyweight fighter bragged about his record number of titles in MMA. Overall, Jones boasts a record of 26-1 with the single loss coming on disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009. Jones also fought Daniel Cormier to the result of “no contest” after Jones tested positive for turinabol, a banned steroid, following the fight.

Jones also pointed out that his career isn’t over. Khabib shocked fans after his win on Saturday when he announced his retirement from the sport due to the death of his father.

Meanwhile, Jones claimed he’s still ready to go.

“And I’m not even retired yet,” the fighter said. “I’m 33 years old. I’ve got a whole other chapter to go through.”

Sounds like Jones hinted about another upcoming fight.

For now, MMA fans will have to wait patiently and just debate about the sports’ greats.