Kamaru Usman Has A Blunt Message For Conor McGregor

Kamaru Usman proved just how dominant he can be in the octagon by knocking out Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their bout on Saturday night.

For some inexplicable reason, Conor McGregor felt the need to criticize Usman’s performance and accuse him of copying his fighting technique on social media. It was totally uncalled for, but that seems to be his style.

“Usman even copying my shots now,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.”

As you’d expect, Usman wasn’t going to let McGregor talk down on his name or accomplishments. Instead, the UFC welterweight champion decided to unleash an emphatic response on Twitter.

“Except when I touch you at 170, they go out,” Usman replied. “They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished.”

McGregor didn’t have a real response for Usman, so he resorted to questioning his past.

“Relax there, carbuncles. You big spotty back pox,” McGregor said. “You were ringside last time I fought at 170. 40 seconds is all it took. Why did you reschedule Burns fight ? What was the reason, that was never given to the public, why that already signed fight was then rescheduled?”

All this chirping on social media has UFC fans begging for a match between Usman and McGregor.

While the storyline for this fight would be intriguing, it doesn’t sound like Usman is interested at the moment.