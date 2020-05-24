Conor McGregor made quite the declaration about himself earlier this week and some of his fellow UFC stars aren’t happy about it.

The Ireland native proclaimed that he will end his career as the greatest fighter in UFC history. McGregor, 31, is 22-4 as a professional UFC fighter.

McGregor said that Anderson Silva is MMA’s current G.O.A.T. He said that he’s currently No. 2, if not tied for No. 1 overall.

“The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT,” he tweeted. “My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1. However (I’m) still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily,” he wrote.

“Clarity on Silva’s earlier no.1 spot. Most stylistic finishes on resume. Front kicks to face. Up elbow (albeit outside UFC) Thai plum knees leading to broken facial bones. Long list of jaw dropping finishes. Myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport!”

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat McGregor at UFC 229 in October, had a brutally honest response. He called McGregor the greatest fighter in “Twitter history.”

“You tapped out in featherweight , you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight , you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors , you gave up more than GSP , Spider and Bones all together,” he wrote.

you tapped out in featherweight , you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight , you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors , you gave up more than GSP , Spider and Bones all together.

you greatest @ufc fighter in twitter history. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 24, 2020

Hopefully we’ll get another McGregor vs. Khabib fight soon.