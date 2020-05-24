The Spun

Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Brutally Honest Message For Conor McGregor

Khabib beating Conor McGregor in a UFC fight.LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia holds down Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor made quite the declaration about himself earlier this week and some of his fellow UFC stars aren’t happy about it.

The Ireland native proclaimed that he will end his career as the greatest fighter in UFC history. McGregor, 31, is 22-4 as a professional UFC fighter.

McGregor said that Anderson Silva is MMA’s current G.O.A.T. He said that he’s currently No. 2, if not tied for No. 1 overall.

“The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT,” he tweeted. “My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1. However (I’m) still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily,” he wrote.

“Clarity on Silva’s earlier no.1 spot. Most stylistic finishes on resume. Front kicks to face. Up elbow (albeit outside UFC) Thai plum knees leading to broken facial bones. Long list of jaw dropping finishes. Myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport!”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat McGregor at UFC 229 in October, had a brutally honest response. He called McGregor the greatest fighter in “Twitter history.”

“You tapped out in featherweight , you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight , you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors , you gave up more than GSP , Spider and Bones all together,” he wrote.

Hopefully we’ll get another McGregor vs. Khabib fight soon.

