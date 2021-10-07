Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Opinion On Ring Girls Very Clear

In August, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov made some controversial remarks about rings girls and whether or not they belong in the MMA world.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone: Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts,” Nurmagomedov said. “What is their function? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen.”

Nurmagomedov, who bought Gorilla Fighting Championship and rebranded it Eagle Fighting Championship, made it clear there will be no ring girls present in his mixed martial arts promotion.

Although a few months have passed since Nurmagomedov made those comments, his opinion this subject hasn’t changed. He explained why during a recent event in Harrogate, England.

“Couple month ago, someone ask me about – I have promotion. I have my own promotion Eagle Fighting Championship and someone ask about why there’s no ring girls there,” Nurmagomedov said. “I say because I think there’s no reason. It’s my opinion. Some people don’t agree with this, but who cares? I don’t care, because I have my opinion. Because this is my promotion and I make decision.”

"I say lotta strange things, too. But I don’t care. This is my opinion." pic.twitter.com/LVUqALmGYv — Milan Ordoñez (@Mr_Ordonez) October 6, 2021

Nurmagomedov then said that he’s not going to run his mixed martial arts promotion the way UFC president Dana White would.

“Dana can do whatever he want. I’m gonna do whatever I want,” Nurmagomedov explained. “Sometime, he do something, like, I don’t understand him, too. But I never judge him. This is his decision because his name is Dana White. My name is Khabib. I never watch what people think about [me]. If I have opinion, I just say it. That’s it.”

It’ll be interesting to see just how far the Eagle Fighting Championship can soar with Nurmagomedov calling the shots.