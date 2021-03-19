Khabib Nurmagomedov Reportedly Makes Official Decision On Retirement

UFC superstar Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov (29-0) announced his retirement shortly after his successful Lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje in October. But UFC President Dana White has tried to get the undefeated star to come back. And Khabib has now made his final decision.

Last night White announced that Khabib is officially retired. He stated that he had one final meeting with the Lightweight champion, who made it clear that he’s staying retired.

“Khabib is retired and doesn’t wanna hold up the (Lightweight) division,” White told ESPN. “Tonight was our final meeting and he is retired.”

2020 was an emotional year for Khabib Nurmagomedov. He lost his beloved father and coach Abdulmanap, who died of severe medical complications brought on by COVID-19.

Khabib stated on multiple occasions that losing his father took a lot of his will to fight away. A decision like this seemed almost inevitable.

But Khabib retires from UFC as one of its most dominant fighters of all-time.

He went 13-0 in the promotion, completely clearing out the Lightweight division in the process. He earned Performance of the Night three times, beating the likes of Al Iaquinta, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and – most notably – Conor McGregor on his road to superstardom.

We wish Khabib Nurmagomedov the best of luck in his retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov thanked Dana White, the UFC, his teammates and the fans after White announced Nurmagomedov's official retirement. (via @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/jvmsnGqinm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2021

As for UFC, with Khabib now retired, his Lightweight title belt will now be up for grabs.

UFC has confirmed that Charles Oliveira (30-8, 1 NC) and “Iron” Michael Chandler (22-5) will fight for the vacant title at UFC 262 in May.

Who will be the next UFC Lightweight champion?