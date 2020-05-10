The Spun

Khabib Nurmagomedov Sends Message To Tony Ferguson After UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks at a press conference.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks to the media during the UFC 229 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a new message to Tony Ferguson following his UFC 249 fight on Saturday evening.

Ferguson has been a rival of Nurmagomedov for several years. The two UFC fighters have engaged in some pretty heated battles.

Nurmagomedov has sent Ferguson a message of support after Saturday night’s fight, though.

“Whatever happened is in the past. Heads up Tony, I hope everything is good with you and your family. When your son grow up, he’ll be proud with you,” he wrote on Twitter.

That’s a classy message from Khabib.

Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to fight Ferguson at UFC 249, but he was unable to make it over to the United States.

So, Ferguson fought Justin Gaethje and lost in surprising fashion.

Now, we might get a Khabib vs. Gaethje lightweight title fight sometime this summer.

