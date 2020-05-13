Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Is Reportedly In ‘Critical Condition’

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took some heat this weekend for comments he made about UFC 249. But the latest report about his father’s health could quickly turn The Eagle’s attention away from MMA.

According to TMZ, Khabib’s father and trainer, Abdulmanap, is in “critical condition” as he battles pneumonia. Per the report, Abdulmanap needed to be placed into a medically-induced coma.

UFC President Dana White released a statement, giving his heartfelt thoughts to the Nurmagomedov family during this difficult time. White called Abdulmanap “a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect.”

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect,” White said. “He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight.”

Khabib’s close bond with his father is no secret. He frequently dedicates victories to his father after winning his fights.

By that same token, Abdulmanap has never been afraid of defending his son’s reputation either. He and Conor McGregor spent a good portion of the last two years verbally butting heads.

Khabib found himself back in the spotlight with Conor McGregor and the UFC lightweight division following (now-deleted) comments he made after Justin Gaetjhe beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 to win the interim lightweight title.

But if taking care of his family means we have to go a while longer to resolve the chaos in the division, we can’t begrudge The Eagle for taking more time off. Get well soon, Mr. Nurmagomedov.