LeBron James Reacts To The Floyd Mayweather Fight

Like a surprisingly large number of people, LeBron James was watching boxing legend Floyd Mayweather take on YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match last night. And like almost everyone who watched, he was a bit perplexed by what he saw in the ring.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted only two times during the match. And both times it was to compare the action in the ring to the hit boxing video game series Punch-Out!!

“Man this looks like Mike Tyson punch out!” LeBron wrote, adding a few laughing emojis for added effect. He then posted a gif of Mike Tyson knocking out Little Mac, as would happen during countless playthroughs of the game.

For much of the “fight,” it really did look like a game of Punch-Out!! Logan Paul would throw a barrage of punches that dealt little-to-no damage to Mayweather despite his massive size difference.

Also like Punch-Out, he may have even gone down in one hit as one video seems to show. Though if he did, Mayweather did a great job of keeping him upright.

Ultimately, none of the fans really got what they wanted out of that boxing exhibition. Neither Mayweather nor Paul were even knocked down, let alone knocked down, much to the chagrin of all of their haters.

Just about the only people that got what they want are Mayweather and Paul themselves. Both are due for massive paydays that could go into nine digits for putting on that show.

Up next: Logan Paul’s brother Jake Paul vs. former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Hopefully that match is less like Punch-Out!! and more like an actual boxing match.