LeBron James Reacts To The UFC 252 Heavyweight Fight

With a few days off before the NBA playoffs, LeBron James spent last night enjoying Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier in the UFC 252 main event. And he liked what he saw.

Taking to Twitter during the Heavyweight Championship bout, LeBron called it a “great heavyweight fight.” But he also made it clear that he was on “Team Stipe”.

LeBron’s cheers for the UFC heavyweight champion were not in vain. Despite an absolute war against Cormier, Stipe came away with the win and a successful title defense via unanimous decision.

Miocic is an Ohio native just like LeBron. In between MMA fights, Miocic works as a firefighter in Cleveland. His heavyweight championship win at UFC 198 over Fabricio Werdum delivered a world title to the people of Cleveland just weeks before LeBron led the Cavs to the NBA title.

Over the past couple of years, the two have become pretty friendly, frequently talking each other up before and after big games or fights.

Miocic wasn’t even mad at LeBron for leaving Cleveland in 2018 to go to the Lakers.

With his win over Cormier at UFC 252, Miocic became the UFC’s all-time leader in heavyweight title wins. His dominance in the heavyweight division over the past five years have led many to consider him the best heavyweight in UFC history.

LeBron James has a lot of respect for people who are the best at what they do, and Stipe Miocic definitely fits the bill.