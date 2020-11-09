Legendary UFC Fighter Is Recovering Following Heart Attack

A legendary UFC fighter has announced that he’s recovering following a heart attack.

Mark Coleman, a UFC Hall of Famer, announced on Instagram that he suffered a heart attack this week. Thankfully, he’s recovering.

The UFC Hall of Famer, who became the first UFC heavyweight champ back in 1997, shared an update on his Instagram page.

“I hadn’t been feeling so well for quite some time something hit pretty hard Tuesday about 7:00 pm chest locked up my arms went numb sounds pretty obvious but I didn’t want to believe. I walked around and laid down for about 6 hours it didn’t get better I texted my daughters I didn’t want to go wasn’t fair to them so I grabbed my keys made it to the hospital for sure there was nothing wrong but yes there was complete blockage of a major artery if I don’t go I’m probably not here today I’m so glad I went I have so many things I want to do. Tomorrow they will try to break through the artery and put a stent in for the first time in a long time I am motivated I am great full and appreciate all your support it wasn’t my time it’s time to live,” he wrote on Instagram.

Coleman was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.

Our thoughts are with Coleman as he continues to recover.