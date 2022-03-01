Legendary UFC Fighter Reportedly Charged With Attempted Murder

According to multiple reports, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail due to a shooting that took place in Morgan Hill.

There aren’t too many details out yet regarding Monday’s incident, but the police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what Velasquez’s role in the shooting was at this time. He’s currently being held without bail.

#BREAKING: MMA star Cain Velasquez involved in San Jose shooting, sources confirm for NBC Bay Area. https://t.co/dw3HVRLIJQ — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 1, 2022

According to a report from TMZ, he’s been charged with attempted murder.

UFC legend Cain Velasquez was arrested on Monday and booked on an attempted murder charge. https://t.co/1y5W0KIqgX — TMZ (@TMZ) March 1, 2022

Velasquez, a two-time UFC heavyweight champion, has not competed in MMA since his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2019.

Since that fight in 2019, Velasquez has tried to see if he can have success as a pro wrestler. He made a few appearances on WWE’s Smackdown, but he was eventually released in 2020 due to budget cuts.

It’s unclear what the future has in store for Velasquez, especially with this situation hanging over his head.