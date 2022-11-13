Legendary UFC Star Has Reportedly Died At 38

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

A legendary UFC star has tragically died at the age of 38 on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, one of the most-talented fighters in UFC history, has died following a lengthy battle with an illness this weekend.

"Horrible news: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old. Johnson had been battling an illness for quite some time. One of the hardest hitters and most talented fighters in MMA history. Gone way too soon. May he rest in peace," Ariel Helwani tweeted.

Johnson was only 38 years old.

Johnson was a two-time UFC title challenger during his career. He's one of the most-talented and powerful fighters the sport of MMA has ever seen.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.