Legendary UFC Star Has Tragically Died At 45

A legendary UFC star has tragically died at the age of 45.

Stephan Bonner, a UFC Hall of Fame athlete, has tragically passed away this month.

The Hall of Fame fighter reportedly died on Thursday. He reportedly died of heart problems.

"Stephan Bonnar, who helped launch the UFC into the mainstream with his fight against Forrest Griffin in the finals of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show, died at age 45, the promotion announced Saturday," ESPN reported.

"Bonnar died of presumed heart complications while at work, according to the UFC."

UFC president Dana White paid tribute to Bonner on Saturday.

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," White told UFC.com on Saturday. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

Our thoughts are with Stephan's friends and family members.