Leon Edwards Reveals What Nate Diaz Said After Fight

After a year and a half out of MMA, UFC superstar Nate Diaz returned to The Octagon at UFC 263 against Leon Edwards. Despite giving Edwards a hard-fought battle, he lost by unanimous decision.

But unlike some opponents Diaz has had in the past, there was no bitterness between him and Edwards afterwards. On Monday, Edwards revealed what Diaz told him after their fight.

“Nate told me after the fight ‘don’t let these m-f tell you ain’t s-t. Name your price or they will name it for you.’ And I felt that,” Edwards wrote on Twitter.

It was a much-needed, signature win for Edwards, who was coming off a no-contest against Belal Muhammad from three months ago. The win continued his six-year unbeaten run, and could put him on course for a title shot in the near future.

Fans in Leon Edwards’ comments had almost nothing but nice things to say about both fighters.

“Nate’s always been a real one when there’s mutual respect!” one fan wrote.

“You looked incredible mate. The wobble at the end shouldn’t be the f-g headline. The headline is you bossed a gangster for 24 mins. Much respect to you both,” wrote another.

“Nobody understands man, Nate Diaz is a real G. He fears no man, has the ufc brass on their knees and makes his own money. Give him his roses,” a third said.

Leon Edwards is now the No. 3-ranked welterweight fighter in the UFC. And after the onslaught from Diaz he endured, he’s more than earned that spot.

As for Nate Diaz, his future with the UFC remains a mystery as always. But if there’s a fight to be had at the right price, he’ll take it.