Logan Paul Has Bold Prediction For Potential Jake Paul-Conor McGregor Fight

With Conor McGregor eyeing a return to MMA, social media star Jake Paul is hoping to be first in line to fight him. If Jake does get to fight Conor, Jake’s brother Logan Paul has some thoughts on what will happen.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Logan declared that he would beat McGregor’s longtime rival Nate Diaz. As for Jake, he predicted that his brother would easily beat McGregor in a boxing match.

Logan did concede that McGregor would win against Jake in an MMA fight. But he made it clear that in the boxing ring, McGregor would stand no chance.

“Let’s look at the facts. Historically (in boxing) every one of Jake’s opponents ends the same way – horizontal, unconscious, literally face-planted in the canvas. In my opinion, it’s no different with McGregor. It ends one way, McGregor face down.”

Jake Paul has knocked off and knocked out some pretty talented fighters in the boxing ring. His knockout win over Ben Askren brought him to national attention while his back-to-back wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley made people start to take him a lot more seriously.

Conor McGregor is a different animal though. On top of being a former amateur boxing star in his own right, he went toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather and never got knocked down.

But maybe Logan Paul is right. Maybe in the boxing ring Conor McGregor would look just as mortal as Jake Paul’s other opponents.

What would your prediction for a Conor McGregor boxing match be?