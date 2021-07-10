Look: Addison Rae Shares Update On Her UFC Job

Earlier this week, TikTok star Addison Rae announced that she was partnering up with UFC for its upcoming pay-per-view.

The social media superstar posted a photo of her with a microphone and appeared to hint that she’d be announcing the fights this weekend. “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” she said in the post.

Her comment didn’t sit well with the media world, who criticized Rae for landing the new gig without any experience at all. It appears there was enough backlash for the UFC to change its mind.

Rae took to Twitter again on Saturday afternoon and said, “never mind y’all got me fired.”

nvm y’all got me fired https://t.co/kHFFvHuSaM — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

There were plenty of strong responses to Rae’s initial comment that could have had an influence on the UFC’s decision.

“Imagine spending four years in college plus unpaid internships plus reporter/producer/editor/photog jobs that pay next to nothing to even have the SHOT at a better job …and all it takes for Addison Rae is TikTok and three months of college to be ahead of you,” Steve Benko of KDKA tweeted.

Rae has a massive social media following, hence why she landed the job in the first place. Unfortunately for her, it sounds like she won’t get the chance to call the fights tonight.

UFC 264 kicks off later tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET on PPV and ESPN+.