Look: Amanda Ribas, Paige VanZant Display Cool Sportsmanship

Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant displayed cool sportsmanship following their match at UFC 251 on Saturday night.

VanZant, one of the most-popular fighters in the sport, fell to Ribas in a first round submission.

Dana White was not very impressed by VanZant’s performance. He suggested she should test free agency following the fight.

“I think that.. Look I like Paige. I like Paige. You know it’s like (Curtis) Blaydes. When I talked, you know when Blaydes fought last. When you talk all that stuff like ‘oh I am not being paid enough’… You know, fighting inconsistently. You know, one time in the last year. Injuries and stuff. Then you come get smoked in the first round of the fight. Yea, she should definitely test free agency,” White told reporters.

VanZant has publicly complained about her pay from UFC. She’s revealed she made more money through Instagram.

There was no bad blood inside of the octagon, though. VanZant and Ribas displayed strong sportsmanship following the fight on Saturday night.

VanZant has previously said she was excited to hit free agency.

“I’m really excited to get the opportunity and really test the free agency because how do you know what your value is unless you can go test it among the other sharks?” she said.