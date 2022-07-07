Look: Chris Pratt Apologizes For What He Said About UFC Fighter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love and Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Chris Pratt attempted to squash any beef with UFC fighter Israel Adesanya by apologizing for his criticism during the UFC 276 broadcast.

After watching Adesanya channel The Undertaker with a dramatic entrance to Saturday's fight against Jared Cannonier, the Guardians of the Galaxy star said the fighter set the bar too high.

"I’m just an actor," Pratt said Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. "But I don’t like to go out there and have all that talk, and then just do a little bit of pitter-patter. I mean, come on, man. You’ve got to capitalize on that promise of being so bada--."

Adesanya responded with a NSFW clip from the 2018 film Wanted of Pratt getting hit by a keyboard, with letters flying out to spell a vulgar retort.

"I’m the man," he wrote. "You’re just some fan."

Would Johnny Karate emerge to challenge Adesanya? Or perhaps the UFC star would receive a swift pie in the face from FBI agent Burt Macklin?

Nope. Pratt replied with an apology Wednesday evening.

"You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work - having never themselves risked anything," Pratt wrote. "It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ."

Adesanya improved to 23-1 with a victory in the UFC 276 main event. However, the middleweight bout didn't quite captivate Pratt and some other viewers.

Pratt appeared to realize that it's never a good enough to get on a championship fighter's bad side. Even if you're an Avenger.