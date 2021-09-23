Look: Conor McGregor Addresses His Awful First Pitch

Conor McGregor won’t be signing any deals as a pitcher in Major League Baseball anytime soon after the wild first pitch he threw the other day. But the MMA legend and trash-talk expert had a message for his critics.

Taking to Instagram this week, McGregor “addressed” the pitch he threw. He posted an image comparing his bad throw to one that rapper 50 Cent infamously threw once.

McGregor took exception to the comparison and made a long message in response. He said that his pitch had incredible power on par with the greats of Wrigley Field, Lionel Messi and Roger Federer.

As with almost everything that McGregor says or does, it’s wild:

“The audacity to compare mine with this piss! Picture to picture alone buries this. Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years. No comparison. Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do. Get Messi over. Smoked. Cris. Smoked. Federer. Doubled. All time Most Power! Put me in the Wrigley hall of fame for that rocket launch. Beside some of that nice red brick. Mahogany Oak Frame. Wimbledon lines in the grass. The great Wrigley Field reminds me of the grounds on my land in Ireland. Impeccable. Anyway back to the pitch.. Venom. Composure. Balance! The gold bar of Patek almost came flying off me it was that fast and powerful. I’d take it back to @patekphilippe for adjusting but this watch is now discontinued. A rare. I Bought for 80k in Weirs jeweler of Ireland and today it is worth close to 500k. And going up. Fifty has a nice hublot too. Big Bang. Small bucks 50cent. One has power. One is the director of media relations for some show called power.

You know what it is. The Mac in Chicago!”

Conor McGregor is renown for his MMA prowess and trash-talking. But he’s also a master of spinning a story too (in his own mind at least).

McGregor has a lot going on right now. Between his business ventures and his impending fourth fight with rival Dustin Poirier, we’re going to be seeing him a lot in the months and years to come.

But probably not on a baseball diamond anytime soon.