Look: Conor McGregor Announces New Addition To Family

It’s been an eventful month for MMA superstar Conor McGregor. Mere days after being named the highest-earning athlete of 2020 by Forbes, McGregor received something even better: A new family member.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, McGregor announced that his fiancee has given birth to their third child, Rian McGregor. The UFC star included a picture of himself holding his newborn son and smiling at the camera. His post already has over one million likes in less than an hour.

“The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5,” McGregor wrote. “Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world. My new born son, Rían McGregor.”

Rian is the third child born to Conor McGregor and fiancee Dee Devlin since 2017. Their first child, Conor Jack, was born in May 2017, while their second, Croia, was born in January 2019.

2021 has been quite the year for McGregor. He started it off by suffering his first-ever knockout loss at the hands of longtime rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The two are scheduled for another match – their third meeting – at UFC 264 this summer.

But thanks to the sale of his Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey company, McGregor added a ton of change to his bank account as part of a $600 million deal.

Conor McGregor may not have that invincible aura that he had just before the start of the year, but there aren’t many people on earth who wouldn’t want to be where he is in life right now.

Welcome to The McGregor Clan, Rian!