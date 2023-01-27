Look: Conor Mcgregor Was Hit By Car While Riding His Bike

TORONTO, ON - JULY 12: Conor McGregor speaks during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Budweiser Stage on July 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

UFC star Conor McGregor was involved in a scary collision this Friday morning.

McGregor revealed on Instagram that he was hit by a car at full speed while riding his bike. He shared footage of the aftermath.

Not only was McGregor's bicycle destroyed, his pants ripped when he fell to the ground.

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind," McGregor wrote. "A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full spreed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life."

The driver who hit McGregor apologized several times during the video.

"All good, all good," McGregor said. "Don't worry about it."

Surprisingly, this story had somewhat of a heartwarming ending. McGregor received a ride home from the driver who hit him.

"God bless ... I'm still here," McGregor said at the end of the video. "Thank God. That's all that matters."