Look: Dana White Has NSFW Response To Oscar De La Hoya

UFC president Dana White despises when people talk to him about how much he pays his fighters. So when he saw boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya weigh in on the issue, he had no chill whatsoever.

Following UFC 266’s main event, which saw Alexander Volkanovski defeat Brian Ortega to retain his featherweight championship, De La Hoya called White on Twitter out for not paying him well enough. De La Hoya declared that White needs to “pay these warriors what they deserve.”

White quickly clapped back at the boxing legend with an NSFW message. He called De La Hoya a “crack head” and accused him of faking that he had COVID-19 before dismissing him outright.

“STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance,” White tweeted back.

While Dana White always has followers who will defend him clapping back at anyone for any reason, there was plenty of disagreement to be found in the comments section.

Cris Cyborg, a former UFC fighter, admonished White for refusing to acknowledge the issue.

“He’s kinda got a point about the pay Dana…I guess that’s why you talked about everything else but salary,” Cyborg wrote.

Others pointed out that despite going after Oscar De La Hoya for a variety of things, he didn’t address any of his points.

But White has maintained that he will not address the issue of fighter pay in the past. And nobody can force him to.