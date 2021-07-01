Look: Dustin Poirier Responds To Conor McGregor

Just over a week from now, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will battle it out at UFC 264 on July 10.

This will be the third time the two veterans have fought each other. McGregor dropped Poirier with a first-round TKO in their first fight back in 2014. Poirier avenged the loss in January of this year with a TKO of McGregor in round two.

So who will win the third fight between the two? Poirier is probably the more polished fighter at this point in time. And McGregor hasn’t been himself as of late. Regardless, McGregor doesn’t want to see Poirier try and “shoot” during any point of the match.

Poirier responded to McGregor’s call-out via Twitter on Thursday. He mentioned McGregor’s “insecurity” in regards to takedowns.

“How ’bout the first one to get taken down is a dusty b—-? This is mixed martial arts,” Poirier said. “Put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me.”

Dustin Poirier responded to one of Conor McGregor's tweets with a twist of his own 😶 #UFC264 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/nmGFChU0vM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 1, 2021

Well, it didn’t take long for Conor McGregor to respond.

“Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch! Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists. Looking outside the cage for advice,” McGregor responded via Twitter.

Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch!

Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists.

Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustybitch https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Can July 10 get here already? The two will battle it out at UFC 264 that day. The bout will be one of the biggest in the UFC this year.

Will McGregor avenge his last loss and beat Poirier? Or will Poirier win back-to-back bouts against the all-time great? We’ll find out July 10.