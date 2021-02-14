Look: More ESPN Employees Show Support For Ariel Helwani

While ESPN as an entity has not publicly supported its MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, several of Helwani’s colleagues have spoken up on his behalf.

After speaking up about MMA star and actress Gina Carano’s now-deleted social media post comparing disagreeing with someone’s political opinions today to persecution in Nazi Germany, Helwani, who is Jewish, found himself the target of UFC president Dana White.

“We all make mistakes,” White said on Friday. “For everyone to go in on her… I love how Ariel Helwani made it all about him. It’s all about him. Such a douche.”

After White’s words have gone out, former ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard, along with current employees Sarah Spain, Kenny Mayne, Jorge Sedano, Cassidy Hubbarth, Mike Golic Jr., Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi came to Helwani’s defense on social media.

A number of @arielhelwani’s ESPN colleagues are defending him publicly. pic.twitter.com/batoeidLfk — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 14, 2021

More people are weighing in today: pic.twitter.com/UXYYmf3wCn — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 14, 2021

ESPN leaving Helwani in the wind like this isn’t ideal, but they are in a tough spot given the relationship they have with UFC and White.

However, at some point they should make a public statement in support of their employee who really didn’t do anything here that warranted being called names.