Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media.

VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media.

The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other.

This weekend, VanZant shared a photo that went particularly viral on social media.

That's quite an outfit.

VanZant has more than 3 million followers on Instagram for a reason, after all.