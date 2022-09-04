Look: Former UFC Fighter Reveals Body Regret

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 07: Pearl Gonzalez stands in the Octagon prior to her womens strawweight bout against Poliana Botelho during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Take note, kids.

You don't always love the tattoos you end up getting when you're young.

Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez has revealed that she regrets getting so many tattoos when she was younger.

"I'm currently having four tattoos removed," Pearl told TMZ Sports. "If I could have them all removed, I would. Maybe two I would keep."

Gonzalez reportedly paid roughly $10,000 for the removal of her tattoos.

One tattoo in particular is regrettable.

"It is the stupidest t***y tattoo I've ever gotten in my life," she said. "But yes, everybody loves the t***y tat."

Maybe think twice about that tattoo next time, everyone.